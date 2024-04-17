Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders zero-tolerance policy against overbilling and power theft

Pakistan Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders zero-tolerance policy against overbilling and power theft

Crackdown against involved power theft and overbilling

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 11:23:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a directive to enforce a zero-tolerance policy regarding overbilling across the nation.

He emphasized that overbilling would not be tolerated under any circumstances and must not be compromised. Naqvi has instructed for strict actions without discrimination against any staff found involved in overbilling practices.

In addition to combating overbilling, Minister Naqvi has called for a swift crackdown on power theft. He has directed officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to demonstrate 100% performance in tackling overbilling and power theft cases.

Naqvi strongly condemned overbilling, labeling it as an injustice against the public. He pledged to provide relief to the public from overbilling practices and assured that those involved would be brought to justice.

Interior Minister Naqvi highlighted the importance of addressing power theft and ensuring the security of FIA officers in sensitive areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to effectively control power theft activities.

Also read: Electricity distribution companies are involved in overbilling: Naqvi