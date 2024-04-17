Federal cabinet meets today to discuss 9-point agenda

Reorganization of accountability courts is also included in agenda of the cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet today to discuss a nine-point agenda.

According to the details, the federal cabinet meeting will be held today at the Prime Minister's House.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In the cabinet meeting, the nine-point agenda will be considered by the members.

According to sources, the five-year policy of federal public-private partnership is part of the agenda in the cabinet meeting. Apart from this, the reorganization of accountability courts is also included in the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

The bill relating to National Institute for Modern Sciences will also be taken up in the federal cabinet meeting. The cabinet will also ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

