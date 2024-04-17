Matthew Miller says US appreciates economic reforms in Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Matthew Miller says US appreciates economic reforms in Pakistan

Says Modi wants to target people in other countries in the name of terrorism

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 04:38:51 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The US has appreciated the economic reforms carried out by Pakistan to deal with economic challenges.

Speaking during a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US welcomes the agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.

Matthew Miller has further said that Pakistan is taking steps to stabilise its economy, praising Pakistan's economic reforms to deal with economic challenges.

To a question, Matthew Miller said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to target people in other countries in the name of terrorism.

Matthew Miller said he will not talk about the statement of Narendra Modi, adding Pakistan and India will find solution to problems through dialogue.

