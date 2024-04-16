Petition urges for ban on kite flying in Punjab
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday began proceedings on a petition urging for a ban on kite flying.
Citizen Munir Ahmed filed the petition, naming the Punjab government and others as respondents.
The petitioner argues that kite flying poses a serious threat to public protection, with incidents of neck injuries becoming increasingly common.
The petition calls for a complete ban on kite flying, prohibition of chemical-coated strings, and enactment of appropriate legislation.
Thereupon, the court sought responses from the Punjab government and other parties.