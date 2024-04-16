Petition urges for ban on kite flying in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Petition urges for ban on kite flying in Punjab

Petition urges for ban on kite flying in Punjab

Follow on Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 16:57:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday began proceedings on a petition urging for a ban on kite flying.

Citizen Munir Ahmed filed the petition, naming the Punjab government and others as respondents.

The petitioner argues that kite flying poses a serious threat to public protection, with incidents of neck injuries becoming increasingly common.

Also read: Two injured as kite flying continues to take its toll in Lahore



The petition calls for a complete ban on kite flying, prohibition of chemical-coated strings, and enactment of appropriate legislation.

Thereupon, the court sought responses from the Punjab government and other parties.