Two injured as kite flying continues to take its toll in Lahore

Crime Crime Two injured as kite flying continues to take its toll in Lahore

CM takes notice of the incidents, urges citizens to cooperate with police to root out bloody sport

Follow on Published On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 01:07:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two persons receive injuries from twine of stray kites in two incidents as kite continues to take its toll, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

Kite string injures motorcyclist

In the first incident in Model Town, a 28-year-old man was injured by the string of a stray kite in Model Town.

The man identified as Adnan Umar was going by a motorcycle when he reached near Sethi Motors, a kite string injured his neck and he fell down.

Nearby people called rescue teams. They reached the spot on information and shifted him to a nearby hospital.

In the second incident in Nishtar Colony, a Wapda employee was injured by the string of a kite. A Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incidents and vowed to root out this bloody sport. She urged the citizens to cooperate with law enforcers to check kite flying.

After a youth was killed in a tragic incident in Faisalabad due to kite string, kite flying as a deadly sport was widely criticised on social media.

The Punjab government after the incident launched a crackdown on kite flyers and kite manufactures.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited the house of victim Asif.

Unfortunately, the deadly incidents continued despite ruthless crackdown by police.