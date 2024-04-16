US wants rule of law in Pakistan: State Dept spox

Matthew Miller said that US will continue to work for freedom of expression in Pakistan.

Updated On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 05:56:51 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States wants to see rule of law in Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

Briefing the media in Washington on Monday, Matthew Miller said that US will continue to work for freedom of expression in Pakistan and we also continue to support the rule of law in Pakistan.

Matthew Miller refrained from making any comments over Saudi foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan but said that US Secretary of State spot with Saudi FM last week to discuss de-escalation in the Middle East.

We have continued to work with Saudi Arabia not just to de-escalate tensions in the immediate term, but to work for long-term and ultimately normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel that would provide regional peace and security for years to come, he said.

