Journey back begins as Eid holidays are over

There is a rush at railway and bus stations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bus and railway stations are once again teeming with passengers as journey back to cities started on Sunday after celebrating Eidul Fitr with loved ones.

Like other big cities, a large number of people are returning to Lahore from their native areas as a result of which rush on bus and railway stations has increased.

People told Dunya News that time passed away in a blink of an eye. “Holidays are over, now we have to return to work.”

It may be recalled that the government had announced Eid holidays from April 10 to 13. But, like previous years, people started leaving for their native areas on April 5 to add Friday and Saturday to their days off. The government also ran special trains to carry people to their native places but that facility is unavailable on return journey.