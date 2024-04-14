Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 45th death anniversary to be observe today

Ceremony will be held at Garhi Khuda Baksh

NAUDERO (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 45th death anniversary to be commemorate today.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is set to hold a procession (Jalsa) at Garhi Khuda Baksh today (Sunday) at sharp 3 pm.

As per party sources, PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders will address the jalsa.

All the preparations are set for the procession on the eve of death anniversary of ZAB.

More than eight thousands security personnel are deployed at the venue for safety and security purpose.