Funeral for nine labourers killed in Noshki

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Funeral prayers for nine labourers from Punjab who lost their lives in an armed attack in Noshki were offered on Saturday.

The funeral prayers were held at the Quetta Police Lines.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti along with members of the provincial assembly and Frontier Corps Inspector General Chaudhry Amir Azam attended the funeral.

The bodies of those who lost their lives in the terrorist incident will be sent to their native towns for burial.

The victims belonged to Gujranwala, Wazirabad and Mandi Bahauddin.