Railways facilitates 2,400 Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations
Pakistan
LAHORE (APP) – The Pakistan Railways transported 2,400 Sikh pilgrims to Hassan Abdaal via special trains on Saturday.
Earlier, these Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing from India to participate in the celebrations of Baisakhi festival.
According to a spokesperson for the PR, the Sikh pilgrims were welcomed at the Wagah Railway Station by senior officials of the railways and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.
During their approximately one-week stay, the Sikh pilgrims will visit their sacred sites.
On the occasion, the Sikh guests expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Pakistan Railways.