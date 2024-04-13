Railways facilitates 2,400 Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

Pakistan Pakistan Railways facilitates 2,400 Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

Railways facilitates 2,400 Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

Follow on Published On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 22:26:35 PKT

LAHORE (APP) – The Pakistan Railways transported 2,400 Sikh pilgrims to Hassan Abdaal via special trains on Saturday.

Earlier, these Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing from India to participate in the celebrations of Baisakhi festival.

According to a spokesperson for the PR, the Sikh pilgrims were welcomed at the Wagah Railway Station by senior officials of the railways and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

During their approximately one-week stay, the Sikh pilgrims will visit their sacred sites.

On the occasion, the Sikh guests expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Pakistan Railways.