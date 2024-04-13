25 hurt as passenger bus topples near Margalla Hills

25 hurt as passenger bus topples near Margalla Hills

Sat, 13 Apr 2024 21:47:59 PKT

WAH CANTT (APP) – At least 25 people were injured when a Peshawar-bound passenger bus traveling from Lahore overturned on GT Road near Margalla Hills within the jurisdiction of the Taxila Police Station.

The bus, carrying both local and foreign members of a Tableeghi Jamaat to the Tableeghi Jamaat Markaz in Peshawar, toppled near Margalla Hills, resulting in injuries to 25 individuals.

Rescuers said that five of them were critically injured.

The five critically injured patients, including Uzbek nationals, were transferred from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Taxila to Rawalpindi.

Taxila police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.