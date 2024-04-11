Hub accident: CM Murad says 52 wounded receiving treatment in Karachi

Published On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 22:15:32 PKT

KARACHI (APP) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has stated that 52 people injured in the Hub accident, including two children, were shifted to Karachi.

Speaking to the media outside Karachi’s Trauma Centre on Thursday, the chief minister said that these injured were transported to Karachi for medical treatment.

He informed that currently, 13 wounded were receiving treatment at the Trauma Centre, with five of them on ventilators.

Murad said that the complete details of the accident were yet to be ascertained, adding that the authorities in Balochistan were investigating the tragedy.

The CM also mentioned, "Our national and provincial assembly members are also present in the affected areas.”