Fazl condemns killing of sons, grandchildren of Hamas leader in Israeli airstrike

Thu, 11 Apr 2024 21:32:44 PKT

(Web Desk) – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has condemned the killing of three sons and four grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Fazl has sent a letter of condolence to the exiled political chief of Hamas who is currently based in the Qatari capital of Doha. The JUI-F chief termed the incident a failure of Israel.

In the letter addressed to Haniyeh, Fazl expressed condolences from himself and his party on the deaths of the sons and grandsons of Haniyeh. He prayed for patience for the bereaved family members and complete forgiveness for the martyrs.

In the letter, Fazl wrote that targeting the families and children of the leaders of the Palestinian movement was actually an admission of defeat by the enemy. “The aggressive actions of Israel are a recognition of the courage and resilience of the movement and a recognition of the strong planning against the cowardly Zionist army.”

Fazl wrote that the martyrdom of the martyrs is not only a loss for the Palestinian nation but for the entire Islamic world, and by the grace of Allah, the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.

He stated that his party supported the efforts made in the jehad of Hamas and demand an end to the perpetual oppression and violence against the Palestinians from the international community.

Fazl expressed condemnation and regret over the targeting of hospitals and refugee camps, stating that the JUI-F would continue to raise its voice for a fair solution to the Palestinian issue.