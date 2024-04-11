Balochistan CM, PPP chairman discuss provincial affairs, welfare initiatives

NAUDERO (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti met with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here in Naudero on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various political matters, including the formation of the Balochistan cabinet. Bugti also extended Eid greetings to Bilawal.

CM Bugti stated that his provincial government was planning projects in line with the vision of the PPP to ensure the welfare of the poor.

Bilawal mentioned that Balochistan was close to his heart, emphasising that efforts had been made in the past to address the province's issues.

He expressed their commitment to continue initiatives for public welfare, with the assurance that the Sindh government would assist Balochistan in the healthcare sector.