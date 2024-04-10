PTI supporters rally outside Adiala Jail as Bushra Bibi visits spouse

Wed, 10 Apr 2024 17:36:02 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Supporters and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held a protest demonstration outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Eid day, where the party founder is incarcerated.

The protest, spearheaded by Seemabia Tahir, the president of PTI's northern Punjab chapter, commenced after Bushra Bibi's arrival at Adiala Jail to meet her spouse, the PTI founder.

The meeting lasted approximately an hour, in accordance with instructions issued by the Islamabad High Court.

Security measures had been ramped up, leading to the closure of one side of the road in front of Adiala Jail in view of Bushra Bibi's arrival.

The other side of the road was blocked by protesting workers who were chanting slogans for the release of the party founder.

Police officers monitored the area, preventing protesters from advancing towards the jail's main gate, confining them to the Adiala Jail Colony gate.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Sources reveal that the meeting between Bushra Bibi and the PTI founder took place in a conference room. Following the meeting, police officials escorted her back to her residence in Bani Gala from Adiala Jail.