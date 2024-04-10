Pakistan embassy hosts Eid Mela in Beijing

Highlights of the event included traditional Pakistani cuisine and desserts

BEIJING (APP) - Pakistan embassy in Beijing hosted an exquisite Eid Mela to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr on Wednesday.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani families, children, students, officials of the embassy and Chinese friends.

The Eid Mela organised by the Pakistan embassy encapsulated the spirit of joy, solidarity and community. It also provided a platform to the attendees to come together and celebrate Eid with Pakistani characteristics.

On this auspicious occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi extended Eid greetings to members of Pakistani community in China.

Highlights of the event included traditional Pakistani cuisine, desserts and a range of activities for the children.