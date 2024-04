Bilawal offers Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

LARKANA (APP) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh here on Wednesday.

After offering Eid prayers, Bilawal shook hands with the public and extended Eid greetings.

As the Pakistani nation celebrates Eidul Fitr today, they seek Allah's special blessings for the oppressed Palestinians, Kashmiris and other affected regions.