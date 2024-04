President Zardari, PM Shehbaz exchange Eid greetings

Wed, 10 Apr 2024 12:52:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari held a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today, exchanging Eidul Fitr greetings.

According to a press release, they extended best wishes to each other.

As the Pakistani nation celebrates Eidul Fitr today, they seek Allah's special blessings for the oppressed Palestinians, Kashmiris and other affected regions.