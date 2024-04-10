Video claims Pakistani woman beaten up in India

Pakistan Pakistan Video claims Pakistani woman beaten up in India

Seema Haider left Pakistan to marry an Indian man

Follow on Published On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 03:55:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - A heart-wrenching video featuring Seema Haider, a woman who left Pakistan for love, with visible injuries has sparked concern.

According to reports from the Indian media, the video suggests that Seema Haider may have been subjected to violence by her Indian husband Sachin Meena.

Seema Haider, originally from Karachi, had fallen in love with an Indian man and journeyed to the outskirts of Delhi, India, via Nepal to be with him.

Their relationship reportedly blossomed after connecting through the online game PUBG and staying in touch through WhatsApp.

Seema Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, has dismissed the footage as fake, alleging that it was created using artificial intelligence.

Police investigations have also concluded that there is no evidence of domestic violence against Seema Haider.

In a statement issued to clarify the situation, Seema Haider assured the public of her safety and denied any problems with her husband, Sachin Meena.

She emphasised that their family is living peacefully and happily, residing in Uttar Pradesh, India.