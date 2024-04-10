Occupied Kashmir to celebrate Eidul Fitr with Pakistan

Wed, 10 Apr 2024 03:28:05 PKT

(Web Desk) – Ulema of Indian Occupied Kashmir have announced celebrating Eidul Fitr with Pakistan on Wednesday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said Eid will be celebrated in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (today), after the sighting of moon in Pakistan.

After the announcement of Eid in Pakistan, announcements were made from the mosques of Occupied Kashmir to celebrate Eid on Wednesday today.

Crescent was sighted in Ladakh, as per the official statement of the Jammiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria Kargil, Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh and India and the first Shawwal will be on Thursday, April 11.

India and Bangladesh announced celebrating Eidul Fitr on Thursday as Shawwal crescent was not sighted there.

Shawwal moon marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan in which Muslims observe fasts from sunrise to sunset, and the commencement of Shawwal in which first three days are celebrated as Eidul Fitr as per Islamic lunar calendar.