PM Shehbaz felicitates countrymen, Ummah

Urges Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers

Published On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 02:23:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his heartfelt greetings to his countrymen and the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr and asked everyone to help the least fortunate among them.

In a message, he said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings to my countrymen and the entire Muslim Ummah.

This day marks the end of Ramazan, a month of immense blessings, spiritual growth, forgiveness, patience, tolerance and resilience.”

“The underlying message of Eid is that of solidarity, compassion, generosity and harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society.

While we enjoy the celebratory delight of this great occasion, we must not forget the least fortunate amongst us. I appeal to you to help those around you who deserve our support so that they could also share the joys of this occasion.”



“On this day, let us also remember those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives so that the nation lives in peace and tranquility,” the prime minister remarked.



“We salute our gallant veterans who work tirelessly to protect our borders, maintain internal security and contribute to peacekeeping missions abroad. They deserve our utmost respect and recognition.”



He also urged Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and they will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid.

“We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties.”

“May the underlying meaning and significance of Islam spread among us all as a guide to the emancipation of humanity and may the world be filled with peace and harmony. Ameen,” he added.