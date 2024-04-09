Military leadership greets nation on Eid

'For a soldier, the true essence of Eid lies in the pride of serving on the frontlines'

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Military leadership on Tuesday extended heartfelt Eid wishes to all citizens of Pakistan, said military’s media wing in a statement.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, alongside Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, felicitated the nation.

"For a soldier, the true essence of Eid lies in the pride of serving on the frontlines, safeguarding our nation, away from loved ones and the festivities of Eid. May the blessings of Allah shower upon our beloved homeland, ushering in peace and prosperity. Ameen," read a statement issued by the ISPR

On this auspicious occasion, let us reflect upon the unwavering courage of our national heroes, serving as a beacon of inspiration for both the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation.

“We remain eternally grateful to these brave souls and their families for their sacrifices. Let us pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan, who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, ensuring its safety and sovereignty.”

