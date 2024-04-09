Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was appointed as leader of the House in the Senate on Tuesday, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), appointed Dar to the post.

“Dar will act as leader of the House on behalf of the Prime Minister to represent Government and to regulate Government business in the Senate with effect from April 9, 2024,” said the notification.

Earlier, Peoples Party's (PPP) Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected unopposed Senate chairman and PML-N's Syedaal Khan Nasar deputy chairman on Tuesday.

Presiding Officer Ishaq Dar administered oath to the newly-elected chairman.

In his inaugural address, Gilani wished “Eid to all honourable senators.”

He thanked the allies, including the PML-N and the PML-Q, “who trusted in me.” He promised that he would try to live up to everyone's expectations.

