Policeman martyred, 11 injured in gas leakage blast in Quetta

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 03:33:42 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A policeman embraced martyrdom and 11 other persons, including five police officials, were wounded in an explosion caused by gas leakage in Quetta on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the blast occurred in a mosque located at Kuchlak Road, Quetta due to which a policeman died on the spot while 11 other persons were wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the explosion and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.

Balochistan government spokesman said that one policeman was martyred and three others were injured in the incident.

He said that the bomb disposal squad team reached the spot and the nature of the explosion was being investigated. He said the chief minister has directed to provide better treatment facilities to the injured.

