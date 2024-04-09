Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:16 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:56 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:18 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:23 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:49 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Balochistan CM condemns Kuchlak blast

Balochistan CM condemns Kuchlak blast

Pakistan

The chief minister has directed to provide better treatment facilities to the injured

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned Kuchlak blast which left one police personnel martyred and three others injured on Monday.

The chief minister has ordered thorough investigation of the incident and sought its report.

Balochistan government spokesman said that one policeman was martyred and three others were injured in the incident.

He said that the bomb disposal squad team reached the spot and the nature of the explosion was being investigated. He said the chief minister has directed to provide better treatment facilities to the injured.
 

Related Topics
Blast
Balochistan
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News