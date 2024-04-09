Balochistan CM condemns Kuchlak blast

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 02:27:03 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned Kuchlak blast which left one police personnel martyred and three others injured on Monday.

The chief minister has ordered thorough investigation of the incident and sought its report.

Balochistan government spokesman said that one policeman was martyred and three others were injured in the incident.

He said that the bomb disposal squad team reached the spot and the nature of the explosion was being investigated. He said the chief minister has directed to provide better treatment facilities to the injured.

