Lawyer gets six months in jail for misconduct towards LHC judge

Mon, 08 Apr 2024

(Web Desk) – The Lahore High Court has awarded a six-month jail term to a lawyer on a contempt of court charge for his misconduct towards a judge.

During Monday’s hearing, LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan sentenced Goraya to six months in jail, fined him Rs100,000 and ordered his immediate imprisonment.

The chief justice had received a reference from Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad who alleged that advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya had misbehaved during a hearing.

After being served a show-cause notice, Goraya appeared before the chief justice and tendered an unconditional apology the previous week, but Justice Khan indicted him under contempt charges.

In a subsequent hearing, Goraya, accompanied by his lawyer, LHC Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt, and Punjab Prosecutor General Farhad Ali Shah, pleaded for adjournment until after Eidul Fitr, expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness.

Despite his plea, the court continued proceedings, recording the testimonies of three witnesses. When Goraya requested a break due to health issues related to diabetes, the LHC chief justice remarked humorously about the prevalence of diabetes.

The LHCBA president also appealed for leniency, expressing willingness to seek forgiveness from Justice Tanvir. However, Justice Khan emphasised his oath to uphold the constitution.