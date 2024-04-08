Army chief pardons sentence of 20 people convicted in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan Army chief pardons sentence of 20 people convicted in May 9 cases

Army chief pardons sentence of 20 people convicted in May 9 cases

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 20:14:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - At least 20 people convicted in the May 9 cases by military courts were discharged before completing their punishments.

On the Supreme Court's direction and humanitarianism, the army chief pardoned the sentences of these persons, who had served 9 to 10 months in prison. They were released on April 6 and 7.

Shehryar Zulfikar, Abdullah Aziz, Muhammad Idris, Nadir Khan, Lal Shah, Muhammad Faisal, Hasan Shakir, Abdul Sattar, Rashid Ali, Muhammad Anas, Abdul Jabbar, Umar Muhammad were among those released.

They belong to Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Dir, and Mardan districts.