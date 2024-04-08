Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:16 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:56 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:18 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:23 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:49 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Army chief pardons sentence of 20 people convicted in May 9 cases

Army chief pardons sentence of 20 people convicted in May 9 cases

Pakistan

Army chief pardons sentence of 20 people convicted in May 9 cases

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - At least 20 people convicted in the May 9 cases by military courts were discharged before completing their punishments.

On the Supreme Court's direction and humanitarianism, the army chief pardoned the sentences of these persons, who had served 9 to 10 months in prison. They were released on April 6 and 7.

Shehryar Zulfikar, Abdullah Aziz, Muhammad Idris, Nadir Khan, Lal Shah, Muhammad Faisal, Hasan Shakir, Abdul Sattar, Rashid Ali, Muhammad Anas, Abdul Jabbar, Umar Muhammad were among those released.

They belong to Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Dir, and Mardan districts. 

Related Topics
Human Rights
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Pakistan
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News