Former PM Abbasi approaches ECP to form new political party

Mon, 08 Apr 2024 20:27:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, who has parted ways with the PML-N, approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday for the registration of a new political group.

According to sources, the disgruntled PML-N leader has submitted the necessary documents to the ECP in this respect.

During an informal interaction with a group of journalists, the former premier said that all necessary documents have been provided to the ECP for the registration of a new political group.

The former prime minister further said that the new political party would participate actively in the upcoming elections.

Political parties are registered under the Election Act 2017.