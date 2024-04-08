Prime minister reconstitutes Economic Coordination Committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain a member of the ECC.

After inclusion of the minister of industries and production, the number of ECC members has gone up from six to seven. The finance minister will remain the chairman of the committee.

Earlier, the prime minister had appointed the finance minister as the chairman of the ECC on the reconstitution. The prime minister had withdrawn the decision to head the ECC himself.

The ECC members include federal ministers for commerce, power and petroleum. Federal ministers for economic affairs and planning are also part of the committee.