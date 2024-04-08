Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performs Umrah

Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performs Umrah

Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and the delegation offered special prayers

Follow on Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 10:47:46 PKT

MAKKAH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has performed Umrah during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to the details, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other members also performed Umrah along with prime minister.

After performing Umrah, Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and the delegation offered special prayers for the security, development and prosperity of Pakistan and the Islamic world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Isha prayer in the Grand Mosque and also participated in the Khatm-e-Quran ceremony.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Roza-e-Rasool (SAW), offered Isha Prayer and Nawafl prayers.

Meanwhile, the prime minister prayed for the development and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Occupied Kashmir

