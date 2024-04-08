Two killed, five injured in Khuzdar blast

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and five other were wounded in a blast in Khuzdar, a city in Balochistan province, on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the blast occurred near Umar Farooq Chowk in Khuzdar. Police and Levies personal rushed to the area after the blast and after cordoning off it launched a rescue operation.

The dead and injured were shifted the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar.

According to Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, it was an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, which was planted in a motorcycle parked near a market at Umar Farooq Chowk.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the Khuzdar blast and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He also directed health officials to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

He termed the incident a barbarian act and said that the morale of Pakistani people could not be shattered through such attacks.

The unity of the nation would foil all such attempts to disturb peace in the country, he said, adding the elements involved in this inhuman and cowardly act would soon be brought to justice as law enforcement agencies were making all-out efforts to arrest terrorists.

