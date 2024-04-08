Train hits dumper at Gojra level crossing

Pakistan Pakistan Train hits dumper at Gojra level crossing

According to railways authorities, all passengers remained safe in the accident.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 02:16:23 PKT

GOJRA (Dunya News) – Two drivers of Rehman Baba Express sustained injuries as train collided with a dumper at an unmanned level crossing in Gojra on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, Rehman Baba Express, en route to Karachi from Peshawar, hit a dumper at Gojra level crossing No 99. The engine of the train was badly damaged in the collision and two drivers were trapped inside the wreckage.

Rescue teams reached the spot and rescued the drivers in injured condition after cutting the body of the engine. According to railways authorities, all passengers remained safe in the accident.

