Saudi crown prince invites PM Shehbaz to Iftar

Updated On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 21:52:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud on Sunday extended special invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an Iftar.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and members of the federal cabinet were also invited to Iftar.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Shehbaz arrived in Makkah Mukarmah to perform Umrah.

At the Makkah railway station, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy and senior officials received the premier.

On Saturday, PM Shehbaz offered Isha prayer and nawafil at Riazul Jannah, Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina Munawarah.

He visited the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, as well as for the Muslims of Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited the Roza-e-Rasool and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz was welcomed by Madina Munawarah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan.

The prime minister is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.