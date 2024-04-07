Funeral prayer for martyr of Chilas landslide

Sehar Time Ramadan 28
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The funeral prayer of Naib Subedar Khalid Naseer, who embraced martyrdom in a landslide in Chilas, was offered in Gilgit on Sunday.

According to a news release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), senior Pakistan Army officers and soldiers attended the funeral prayer.

 

The body of the martyr was sent to his native region where he will be buried with full military honours. Naseer, 46, was a resident of Faisalabad.

 

“Armed forces of Pakistan are committed to serve the nation at all costs,” the ISPR said.

