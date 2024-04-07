Shangla attack: Vehicle carrying Chinese nationals wasn't even bulletproof

Sun, 07 Apr 2024 13:25:50 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The preliminary investigation of Besham suicide attack on Chinese nationals show that neither their vehicle was bullet nor bombproof.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police sent second report of the tragic incident to federal government.

The report revealed that a woman engineer was also among the deceased.

Five Chinese nationals were killed when the vehicle they were travelling by was attacked near Besham – a town located in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A suicide bomber had rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu.

According to report, the bus of Chinese nationals plunged into a 300-feet deep ditch after the suicide blast.

The Besham police station was just 6 KM away from the site of incident while Dasu dam was at the distance of 77 KM.

The report added that the CCTV cameras were installed in all the buses of Chinese convoy.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested more than 10 terrorists and their facilitators involved in the attack.

Dasu is the site of a major dam and the area had been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus had killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, in 2021.