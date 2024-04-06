Sehar Time Ramadan 27
PM Shehbaz touches down in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz touches down in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit

MADINAH MUNAWWARAH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit accompanied by a delegation on Saturday.

The premier flew to Saudi Arabia via a commercial flight, where he interacted with fellow passengers who took selfies with him. He also engaged with children, inquiring about their well-being.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is accompanying the premier, along with members of the federal cabinet, including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ataullah Tarar and Ahad Cheema.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz will stay in Madinah Munawwarah tonight. 

