Sehar Time Ramadan 27
Lahore
LHR
04:19 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:58 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:21 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:26 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:51 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Quetta deputy commissioner, others booked for damaging railway infrastructure

Quetta deputy commissioner, others booked for damaging railway infrastructure

Pakistan

Quetta deputy commissioner, others booked for damaging railway infrastructure

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A case has been filed against the Quetta deputy commissioner for dismantling the Chaman railway level-crossing, railroad switch and track junctions.

According to details, Quetta DC Saad Bin Asad and the district administration have been named in the FIR [First Information Report] lodged at a railway police station, following a complaint by the station master.

Railway police sources said the FIR includes allegations of damaging government property, assault and causing harm by more than two individuals, among other charges.

The railway authorities have estimated the damage to be around Rs1.509 million. 

Related Topics
Pakistan Railways
Balochistan



Advertisement

Related News