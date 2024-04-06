Quetta deputy commissioner, others booked for damaging railway infrastructure

Updated On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 20:52:39 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A case has been filed against the Quetta deputy commissioner for dismantling the Chaman railway level-crossing, railroad switch and track junctions.

According to details, Quetta DC Saad Bin Asad and the district administration have been named in the FIR [First Information Report] lodged at a railway police station, following a complaint by the station master.

Railway police sources said the FIR includes allegations of damaging government property, assault and causing harm by more than two individuals, among other charges.

The railway authorities have estimated the damage to be around Rs1.509 million.