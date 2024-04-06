Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan Operation

'Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism'

RAWALPINDI (APP) - Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces on Saturday in North Waziristan district.

During conduct of the operation, the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were killed whereas weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.