Minister warns India of befitting response in event of misadventure against Pakistan

Asif says Pakistan had freed Abhinandan as an act of charity toward its arch-rival

Sat, 06 Apr 2024 17:23:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned India on Saturday of a befitting response in the event of any misadventure against Pakistan.

The minister’s statement followed provocative remarks made by his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, in a televised interview.

Referring to the capture and subsequent release of Abhinandan, a pilot from India, the defence minister stated that one of the Indian pilots, who was apprehended during India's attempt to infiltrate Pakistan a few years ago, was later freed by Pakistan as an act of charity toward its arch-rival.

He cautioned India of similar consequences if it were to engage in another misadventure.

Asif suggested that all the boasting and fiery rhetoric by Indian ministers these days were merely tactics for electioneering in the neighboring country. “India's anti-Pakistani statements are aimed at gaining attention from the public,” he added.

While emphasising that Pakistan does not seek tensions in the region, the minister warned India of a tit-for-tat response in case of any misadventure.

The minister also noted that India was sponsoring terror activities both inside Pakistan and abroad.

Asif urged India to exercise caution in making such statements and to refrain from taking any actions during the election period that could lead to unfavourable consequences.

“Let us hope that their plane does not crash again, forcing us to once more extend charity by sending back their pilot,” remarked the minister.