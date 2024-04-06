PM-led delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

Pakistan Pakistan PM-led delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

Besides performing Umrah, PM's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince is also expected

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 17:07:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A special delegation headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for Saudi Arabia on a three-day foreign visit.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Mohsin Naqvi, Attaullah Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Mashhood Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Aun Chaudhary, Mustafa Ramday and others are part of the PM's team.

The delegation will perform Umrah and attend the Holy Prophet's (Peace be upon him) tomb.

PM Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman was also arranged. However, according to the sources, in the meeting, bilateral relations and investment issues will be discussed.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar claimed that all the members of the delegation would pay the travel expenses from their own pockets.