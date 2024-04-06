Iftar Time Ramadan 26
Mahmood Khan elected chairman of PTI-Parliamentarian

He previously served as vice chairman of the party

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Former chief minister Mahmood Khan has been elected the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P). 

PTI-P’s Secretary General Malik Habib Noor Orakzai issued a notification of Mahmood Khan's appointment to the chairman's seat. 

The notification stated that the party would progress under the leadership of Mahmood Khan. 

It is pertinent to note that Mahmood Khan had previously served as the vice chairman of PTI-P. 

The seat of chairman PTI-P was vacated by Pervez Khattak who resigned from the position due to health concerns.

 

