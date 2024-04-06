Laylatul Qadr 2024 - Moments of bliss and salvation

Laylatul Qadr marks the completion of the glorious Quran

Sat, 06 Apr 2024 13:08:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mosques and homes across Pakistan are set to observe Laylatul Qadr (widely known as Night of Power) with fervent prayers and Quran recitation.

As part of the tradition, people prepare sweet dishes such as halwa and seviyyan to share with others. Muslims stay awake till Fajr prayer and offer special prayers and recite Quran.

Laylatul Qadr, also known as the Night of Decree, holds immense significance in Islam as it marks the completion of Quran's revelation on the 27th night of Ramazan. This auspicious night is described in the Quran as better than a thousand months, with sins forgiven and prayers answered.

On Friday night, millions of Muslims converged at the Haramain Sharifain in Makkah and Medina on the 27th night of Ramazan to offer Taraweeh and special prayers, commemorating the revelation of the Quran.

According to the official website dedicated to matters concerning the Haramain Sharifain, worshippers gathered in vast numbers at the Masjid al Haram in Makkah Mukarramah and the Masjid al Nabawi in Medina Munawara to participate in the special prayers.

During the Taraweeh prayers at Masjid al Haram, the surrounding areas, roads, rooftops, hotels, and commercial centres were filled with worshippers.

Prior to this, on Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, Muslims congregated at Haramain Sharifain for prayers.

The administration had made special arrangements to facilitate the influx of worshippers. Separate traffic routes were designated to ensure the smooth flow of people.

Juma-tul-Wida in Pakistan

Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was observed across the country with religious reverence.

Juma-tul-Wida is celebrated by Muslims across the globe on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan. Many Muslim countries including Pakistan observed it on April 5.

The day holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of Islam. The believers of Islam gather in mosques to offer prayers in large numbers, recite the Holy Quran, do charity and seek blessings and forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

In the federal capital, the biggest gathering was held at Faisal Mosque while in Lahore at Badshahi Mosque. Security arrangements were made in several mosques.