Courts are guardian of democracy and fundamental rights: LHC

LHC issued written order allowing Parvez Elahi to run for by-polls

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the written order allowing former Punjab chief minister Ch Parvez Elahi to run for by-polls scheduled on April 21.

“The courts are guardian of democracy and basic fundamental rights,” the two-member bench said in the written order of nine pages.

It was said in the written order that the appellant couldn’t prove the objections against Parvez Elahi and therefore the order of single bench was declared null and void.

The principle of democracy and duty of returning officer were discussed in detail in the order.

The petitioner had raised objection on Elahi for not disclosing the facts regarding his properties.

“The same objection was raised against him at the time of general elections but supreme court allowed him to contest the polls,” the counsel of Elahi said.

The Lahore High Court said that Parvez Elahi is still in jail and record of his all the properties have been submitted in the court.