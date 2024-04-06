Accountability court to hear 190mn pound reference against PTI founder, Bushra today

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will conduct the hearing in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hearing of 190 million pound reference against former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi will be held today (Saturday) in Islamabad's accountability court.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana will conduct the hearing in Adiala Jail. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi will be presented in the court.

On the last hearing, the court had recorded statement of one witness while one witness was cross-examined.

It may be recalled that statement of about a dozen witnesses has been recorded so far while cross-questioning of about half a dozen witnesses has been made in the case.

At February-end, an accountability court had indicted the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the ill-famous 190 million pound case – also previously known as Al-Qadir Trust case – as the judge, Nasir Javed Rana, held hearing at the Adiala jail.

All the cases involving the former PTI chairman are being heard on the jail premises – where he is imprisoned – because of the security threats. Bushra Bibi was shifted from her Bani Gala residence where she is serving her sentences in two cases – Toshakhana and illegal/un-Islamic marriage.

Meanwhile, her husband has been convicted in three cases – cipher, Toshakhana and illegal/un-Islamic marriage. During the proceedings, the two accused pleaded not guilty, as the judge adjourned proceedings till March 6 while also summoning five witnesses to record their statements on next hearing.