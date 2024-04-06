PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will perform Umrah during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit today (Saturday). This would be the Prime Minister’s first foreign visit since his election to the PM’s office on March 4.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Information and Economic Affairs. He will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi (PBUH).

The Prime Minister is expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and discuss issues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

They will discuss matter related to Saudi investment in various projects in Pakistan. It is reported that a $1 billion investment in Reko Diq and other projects will be finalised in the meeting.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.

