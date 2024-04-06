Lahore: Roof collapse caused by blaze kills minor girl

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A minor girl was killed and another was wounded when roof of a house collapsed after catching fire in Lahore on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred near Jallo More area of Lahore where fire broke out in a house due to which roof of the house caved in, burying two minor girls under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed retrieved body of an eight-year-old girl from rubble while her sister was rescued in injured condition. Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Services Hospital, Lahore.

