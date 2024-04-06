DSP along with gunman martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

DSP was on routine patrol in Lakki Marwat when unidentified assailants opened fire on police van.

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) - A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his gunman were martyred in an attack in Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, DSP Gul Muhammad Khan was on routine patrol in Lakki Marwat when some unidentified assailants opened fire on police van due to which DSP and his gunman were critically wounded.

They were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Norang where both of then died during treatment.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area. Police have also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.

