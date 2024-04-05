Sehar Time Ramadan 26
Lahore
LHR
04:21 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:59 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:22 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:28 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:53 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Aleem Khan assumes charge of Communications Ministry

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assumed charge of the Ministry of Communications on Friday.

Upon his arrival at the ministry, Aleem Khan was received by Federal Secretary for Communications M Ali Sher Mehsood.

Later, Mehsood provided Aleem Khan with an introductory briefing, covering the activities of the ministry and its attached departments.

National Highway Authority Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the heads of various departments of the Ministry of Communications participated in the briefing session.

Speaking on the occasion, Aleem Khan outlined three major principles to be strictly adopted during the realisation of public development schemes: enhancing revenue potentials, ensuring quality construction and maintaining transparency.

The minister expressed his commitment to undertaking large-scale public welfare schemes, with a focus on timely and quality completion, utilising all available resources.

