Punjab Apex Committee approves VVIP security for Chinese nationals

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab Apex Committee approves VVIP security for Chinese nationals

CM Maryam stresses need to revive National Action Plan to counter terrorism

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 05 Apr 2024 20:04:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Apex Committee, in its inaugural session on Friday, approved the extension of VVIP security for Chinese nationals engaged in development projects across Punjab to ensure their complete protection.

During the session chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Apex Committee passed a resolution to enhance security for Chinese nationals involved in development projects across Punjab.

Addressing the committee participants, the chief minister underscored the necessity for collective action, affirming that every conceivable measure would be undertaken to combat terrorism.

Maryam emphasised the imperative to reactivate the National Action Plan (NAP) and commended its implementation, which was initiated after the APS tragedy.

The chief minister also reflected on her visit to the residence of a martyred captain in Chakwal and noted the family's stoicism.

CM Maryam underscored the need to acknowledge the efficacy of institutions tasked with combating terrorism, and stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of the NAP.

The CM also emphasised the imperative of capacity building, highlighting the proliferation of modern weaponry among criminal elements in South Punjab, while outlining concerted efforts to curtail crime.

Addressing a recent political demonstration marred by acts of terrorism on May 9, Maryam Nawaz, without naming any political group, cautioned against the convergence of political ideologies with terrorism.

Highlighting the transformative potential of the CPEC project for the region, the chief minister decried the project's susceptibility to targeting, lamenting the tendency for Pakistan's discourse to lag behind.

Maryam further asserted Punjab's relatively tranquil status compared to other provinces, and announced plans to establish additional checkpoints in border areas for enhanced security measures.