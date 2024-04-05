Pakistan Navy, ANF seize 150kg drugs during joint operation

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Navy, ANF seize 150kg drugs during joint operation

It is the third consecutive successful operation against drugs by Pakistan Navy in last thirty days

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 05 Apr 2024 18:57:38 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its joint anti-narcotics operation in Shankani Darr coastal area near Gwadar seized 150 kg of ice (drugs).

Pakistan Navy is committed to preventing all illegal activities along the country’s maritime boundaries including the coastline, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It is the third consecutive successful operation against drugs by Pakistan Navy in the last thirty days.